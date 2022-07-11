Salt Lake City experiences record-breaking high temperature

Breaking a record high temperature lasting 28 years, Saturday was the hottest July 9 that Salt Lake City has ever seen. The temperature reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The previous record-high for July 9 was 102 degrees Fahrenheit in 1994 and the city’s all-time record was reached last summer with 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

1994’s record-high was broken on Saturday afternoon in a report made by the National Weather Service who confirmed an all-time statewide high temperature of 117 degrees Fahrenheit earlier this week.