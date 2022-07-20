Border to border: Cyclists making 1,752 mile trip to raise money for cancer

Shem Flitton and Kelly McPherson have been testing their endurance for years now. Their latest ride has taken them from the border of Canada into Utah and will eventually finish up at the border of Mexico.

The trip really materialized when Flitton decided to try and raise $10 a mile for the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City.

“Once I decided, ‘OK, yeah I really want to do this,’ I wanted it to be about more than just pushing myself. I really want to do some good while I’m doing it,” Flitton said. “Cancer is a cause that’s kind of close to my heart and has taken some good people away.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.