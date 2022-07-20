© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Border to border: Cyclists making 1,752 mile trip to raise money for cancer

Utah Public Radio | By Corbin Allen for The Herald Journal
Published July 20, 2022 at 6:05 AM MDT
62d5f133e3844.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Shem Flitton rides his bike through Sardine Canyon on Monday morning. Flitton is riding from Canada to Mexico to raise money for the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Shem Flitton and Kelly McPherson have been testing their endurance for years now. Their latest ride has taken them from the border of Canada into Utah and will eventually finish up at the border of Mexico.

The trip really materialized when Flitton decided to try and raise $10 a mile for the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City.

“Once I decided, ‘OK, yeah I really want to do this,’ I wanted it to be about more than just pushing myself. I really want to do some good while I’m doing it,” Flitton said. “Cancer is a cause that’s kind of close to my heart and has taken some good people away.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Huntsman Cancer InstituteCyclists
Related Content