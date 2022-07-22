Cookies in court: Crumbl competitors respond to lawsuits

Utah’s cookie competition continued on July 13 when Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies filed responses to Crumbl’s recent trademark infringement lawsuits. The responses add a new chapter in Crumbl’s legal actions against its Utah competitors.

It’s been just over two months since the company, founded in Logan by Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan, filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a cookie business that started in Tempe, Arizona, in 2018.

The lawsuit alleges “in late 2019, a Crumbl insider left Crumbl to found Dirty Dough, which sells and promotes cookies using packaging, decor, and presentation that is confusingly similar to Crumbl’s established and successful trade dress and brand identity.”

