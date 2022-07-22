© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Cookies in court: Crumbl competitors respond to lawsuits

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published July 22, 2022 at 6:22 AM MDT
62d8b10646a42.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
The Crumbl store in Logan as seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Utah’s cookie competition continued on July 13 when Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies filed responses to Crumbl’s recent trademark infringement lawsuits. The responses add a new chapter in Crumbl’s legal actions against its Utah competitors.

It’s been just over two months since the company, founded in Logan by Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan, filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a cookie business that started in Tempe, Arizona, in 2018.

The lawsuit alleges “in late 2019, a Crumbl insider left Crumbl to found Dirty Dough, which sells and promotes cookies using packaging, decor, and presentation that is confusingly similar to Crumbl’s established and successful trade dress and brand identity.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News CrumblLawsuits
Related Content