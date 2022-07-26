Man shot by Cache law enforcement burglary charged, investigations complete

A man shot by law enforcement in April after authorities say he burglarized a Cache Valley home while armed has been charged and investigations into the incident have been completed.

36-year-old Isaac Joel Washakie has been charged with four misdemeanors and 14 felonies including counts of first-degree aggravated burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm for incidents alleged to have occurred on April 19.

According to an affidavit the alleged criminal episode began in Box Elder County when officers there received a report of an individual driving a white Cadillac pointing an “AR-15 style rifle” at another driver.

Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a report of an individual who entered a Wellsville home with an AR-15 style rifle, demanded keys to a vehicle and left in a Toyota minivan that was found heading southbound on State Road 165 at “extremely high rates of speed” from Nibley to Paradise.

Washakie was reported to have driven up a dead-end road in Paradise near a private residence.

The defendant reportedly lunged out of the driver seat of the stolen vehicle holding a scoped AR-15 rifle. A deputy from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office shot the defendant twice.

Washakie is set to make an initial appearance in court to face charges on Wednesday.

Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

