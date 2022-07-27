AFP-Utah partners with Lehi gas station to lower gas prices and raise awareness

As gas prices soar throughout the state, AFP-Utah held an event at All About Food & Fuel in Lehi, Utah on July 26 that lowered the price of gas to $2.38 per gallon for two hours. This was the national average price of gas in mid-January 2021.

Heather Andrews, AFP-Utah State Director, said the event was held in order to raise awareness of how financially harmful high gas prices have been for Utah families. She said she and members of her organization were joined by Congressman John Curtis, who added to the initiative by engaging Utahns on legislative solutions to combat rising prices.

“We wanted to do an event that would provide some relief for people but also to capture real stories from Utahns about how those costs were really affecting their families," Andrews said. "And also highlight and give them information on how we believe Washington’s reckless spending and crushing regulations have absolutely created this issue and have Utahns paying more, but getting less.”

Families in the Mountain West—including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming—are facing the highest inflation rates, with prices today 12.7% higher than January last year.

Andrews said the event was planned to begin at 11 a.m. but many individuals began lining up for the lower gas price at around 9:30 a.m. She says locals expressed how excited they were to receive a bit of relief as they waited for over an hour just to fill their tanks.

“More than 3100 gallons were sold at $2.38 per gallon," Andrews said. "We tried to get as many people in as possible. Congressman Curtis came out to also hear from everyone that came and got gas, and hear their stories, so that he can take that back to Washington and back to his colleagues there; and really work on pushing them to unleash energy abundance, stop the reckless spending and just ignite innovation so that we can get back on track.”

Andrews said it was heartbreaking to hear the personal stories of struggle at the event. She says she hopes it sent a message to lawmakers and members of Congress in Washington that can propel future change.