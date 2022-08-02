USU outsources pilot 'spin training' after fatal crash

Utah State University’s aviation program is contracting out for pilot “spin training” in the wake of a fatal crash that apparently occurred while a USU flight instructor and student were performing a spin maneuver.

The primary reason for the change is that the crash took away the only plane in the program’s 28-aircraft fleet suited for the training, a two-seat Cessna 152, but department head Bruce Miller said the pause also offers an opportunity to reevaluate practices.

“We have moved right now after the accident to do spin training with some other vendors (that provide their own aircraft), and we’re not doing that in-house,” Miller said. “That’s both a good decision for us as part of the process to let everybody think through that, as well as obviously we don’t have an aircraft right now capable of doing that training.”

Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

