Eating the Past: Scotch barley broth

Scotch Barley Broth

Servings: 4

Time: 80 mins

Ingredients

4 pints/8 cups beef broth or stock

1/2 lb. pearl barley

1 onion, chopped

1 leek, sliced thin

1/2 cup raisins

1/4 tsp pepper or to taste

1/2 tsp. salt or to taste

Chopped kale (optional)

Combine broth and barley and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cook for 45 minutes to an hour or until half the liquid

has been reduced and the barley is cooked. Sweat onions for 5 minutes. Add onion, raisins, leek and seasonings and simmer for

an additional 15 minutes or until cooked through. Stir in kale until it wilts and serve.

If preferred, omit beef broth and cover a beef hough/shin with 8 pints (16 cups) of water. Double remaining ingredients.

