Eating the Past: Scotch barley broth
Scotch Barley Broth
Servings: 4
Time: 80 mins
Ingredients
4 pints/8 cups beef broth or stock
1/2 lb. pearl barley
1 onion, chopped
1 leek, sliced thin
1/2 cup raisins
1/4 tsp pepper or to taste
1/2 tsp. salt or to taste
Chopped kale (optional)
Combine broth and barley and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cook for 45 minutes to an hour or until half the liquid
has been reduced and the barley is cooked. Sweat onions for 5 minutes. Add onion, raisins, leek and seasonings and simmer for
an additional 15 minutes or until cooked through. Stir in kale until it wilts and serve.
If preferred, omit beef broth and cover a beef hough/shin with 8 pints (16 cups) of water. Double remaining ingredients.