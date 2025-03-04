© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Three books lean against a black pot. Below, an herb and two cloves of garlic sit. Text reads, "Eating the Past."
Eating the Past

Eating the Past: Scotch barley broth

By Sarah Berry
Published March 4, 2025 at 10:55 AM MST
Scotch barley broth soup with vegetables
Sarah Berry, Photographer

Scotch Barley Broth

Servings: 4
Time: 80 mins
Ingredients
4 pints/8 cups beef broth or stock
1/2 lb. pearl barley
1 onion, chopped
1 leek, sliced thin

1/2 cup raisins
1/4 tsp pepper or to taste
1/2 tsp. salt or to taste
Chopped kale (optional)

Combine broth and barley and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cook for 45 minutes to an hour or until half the liquid
has been reduced and the barley is cooked. Sweat onions for 5 minutes. Add onion, raisins, leek and seasonings and simmer for
an additional 15 minutes or until cooked through. Stir in kale until it wilts and serve.
If preferred, omit beef broth and cover a beef hough/shin with 8 pints (16 cups) of water. Double remaining ingredients.

Eating the Past SoupInternational FoodThe History of Foodlocal foodhealthy foodRecipescookbooksUSUUPRTradition
Sarah Berry
See stories by Sarah Berry
