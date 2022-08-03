Cache County Planning Commission to hold public hearing on general plan

The Cache County Planning Commission will be accepting public comments on Thursday regarding a new, proposed general plan for the county.

A public hearing for the plan has been slated for 6:30 p.m. during the planning commission’s regularly scheduled meeting.

It’s been over two decades since a new general plan was integrated. The last plan was adopted in 1998, according to the county’s website.

Lauren Ryan, the countywide planner for Cache County, said she was hopeful the plan would be updated regularly going forward. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.