Utah kids provided free back-to-school dental check-up from local university

With the new school year approaching, hundreds of Utah kids received a free dental check at Roseman University on Friday.

Kids who visited the Roseman Dental clinic in South Jordan received an exam, x-ray, and dental care worth up to $100, all for free. The exams were performed by student workers who attend the Roseman University College of Dental Medicine.

Kylee Lin, a student at Roseman Dental, says that it was an opportunity for workers to connect with the community while bringing smiles to kids' faces. Lin added that it was a fun experience to joke around with the kids and was a way to show them that the dentist isn’t a scary place.

Iris Recinos, a mother who brought her sons to the clinic, referred to this opportunity as a blessing, saying that her insurance for dental care is expensive. This free preventative care was a big money saver for Recinos and other parents who brought their children to the clinic.

The free checks will be available until 4 p.m. Friday and will be offered on a first-come, first serve basis.