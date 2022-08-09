Health officials report a decline in nationwide child vaccinations

Despite Utah officials hosting clinics to get kids up-to-date immunizations for the new school year, nationwide child vaccination rates are on a decline according to health officials.

Last year, the percentage of children who received three doses of the vaccine against Diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus was 86%. This year, that percentage has dropped to 81%, the lowest percentage in 30 years.

The state of Utah requires at least seven immunizations for any and all students from kindergarten to 12th grade, with the same requirements applying to daycare centers, nursery schools, and family home care.

To help families in need of financial help who want to get their children vaccinated, the Utah County Health Department has a kids’ clinic for preventative immunizations. Aside from the administration fee, the clinic is offering free vaccinations to uninsured children under the age of 18.