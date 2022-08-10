Free back-to-school haircuts offered by Sandy salon

As kids gear up to look their best for the upcoming school year, a Utah hair salon in Sandy is offering free back-to-school haircuts.

Since 2016, the Priority Salon has provided free back-to-school haircuts for kids, but this year the free cuts are proving to be extra helpful for families as prices for everything continue to rise.

Michael Crane, a master hairstylist at Priority Salon, says that the free haircuts are the salon’s way of giving back to the community. Families in the community say that with how things are getting more expensive, the free hair cuts make a big difference.

During an event held on Tuesday, at least 100 kids stopped by the salon to get their free hair cuts. Staff at the salon say that they usually only get about 30 to 40 kids at these types of events.

Crane went on to say that he hopes people can pay these acts of kindness forward, saying it’s rewarding to bring a smile to someone’s face.