Loosened COVID-19 restrictions influence new policies Utah schools

As the 2022-23 school year begins, the CDC has released new COVID-19 guidelines that are far less restrictive than previous guidelines, something that is influencing Utah schools to change their policies.

Several districts across the state of Utah, Davis County in particular, have made the move for their schools to focus on safety coming from information and resources rather than through strict mandates.

Davis spokesperson Hailey Higgins says that since there aren’t any mandates or restrictions, parents once again have the opportunity to decide what’s best for their families, adding that tests and masks will no longer be enforced. The district is still recommending people to be cautious with COVID, saying that their policies of isolating for five days when sick, 10 days for those with severe symptoms, line up with the new CDC recommendations.

With these new policies, suggested mask and physical distance mandates are now gone within the Davis County District and rather than being instructed through mandates, people are being encouraged to keep themselves informed on how to remain safe.

The same goes for other districts across the state with many shifting their approach to keeping people safe by making it all about information and support.