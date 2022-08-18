Culver’s food truck to hand-out free treats in Salt Lake City

For the first time ever, Culver’s will be handing out free treats in a brand new food truck as part of the “From Wisconsin With Love” tour across the country.

On Thursday, the Culver’s Food Truck will stop at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., customers can stop by the truck and get free cheese curds and free frozen custard.

Culver’s currently has 14 locations across Utah so it was a no-brainer to include Salt Lake City as one of the 17 cities across the country that the food truck plans to stop in during its cross-country tour.

On top of getting free food from the truck, the Huntsman Cancer Institute will also be present at the food truck to discuss its mission to serve the Utah community. All food-truck attendees will be encouraged to learn more about their mission.