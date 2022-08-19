Utah COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop

According to the latest report from the Utah Department of Health, Utah’s weekly COVID-19 cases continue to drop as only 3,359 new cases were recorded over the past 7 days, 1,000 fewer than last week.

Of the 3,359 new cases, there were 198 hospitalizations and 13 new deaths.

The report also highlighted that only 25 of the 202 hospitalized cases are in the intensive care unit.

With this new report, the rolling 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests sits at 508 a day.