© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published August 19, 2022 at 8:48 AM MDT
kelly-sikkema-WIYtZU3PxsI-unsplash.jpg
Kelly Sikkema
/
Unsplash

According to the latest report from the Utah Department of Health, Utah’s weekly COVID-19 cases continue to drop as only 3,359 new cases were recorded over the past 7 days, 1,000 fewer than last week.

Of the 3,359 new cases, there were 198 hospitalizations and 13 new deaths.

The report also highlighted that only 25 of the 202 hospitalized cases are in the intensive care unit.

With this new report, the rolling 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests sits at 508 a day.

Tags

Utah News UPRCOVID 19COVID-19 Cases Utah
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content