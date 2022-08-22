© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Oak Leaf Elementary opens in response to growing Herriman community

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published August 22, 2022 at 8:01 AM MDT
OAAK-LEF-1280x720.jpeg
KSL TV
Exterior shot of Oak Leaf Elementary, a new school in the Jordan School District.

Oak Leaf Elementary opened its doors earlier this week becoming the newest school in the Jordan School District.

For principal Ronna Hoffman, this is her first time opening a brand new school despite having nearly a decade of school administration experience. Hoffman says that with everything being brand new, there’s a chance to start things right and make this school the best that they can make it.

The school was first built with the idea of addressing the needs of Herriman’s rapidly growing community. Around 500 students are estimated to attend the school.

Each of those students along with their families will have the opportunity to support the school’s foundation and culture by selecting its school colors and mascot.

Jared Gereau
