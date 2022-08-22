© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Northern Utah school districts avoid large worker shortages as classes begin

The Herald Journal | By Charles McCollum
Published August 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT
Two elementary school aides practice teaching students reading skills during a Cache County School District training class on Friday.
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Leslie Drake, left, and Melissa Bruno, who will be elementary school aides this year, practice teaching students reading skills during a Cache County School District training class on Friday.

As news reports from the Wasatch Front sound the alarm about teacher and school worker shortages this fall, Cache Valley’s two school districts appear better situated to tackle the new school year than many of their Utah counterparts — and they credit the appeal of living here as a key factor.

Both the Logan and Cache districts report they’ve been able to fill all teacher vacancies this fall — 43 in Logan, and 116 in Cache.

Finding bus drivers and teacher’s aides has been more difficult, but the Cache district reports it currently has all these positions filled, and the Logan district said it is close but also still needs nutrition and custodial help. Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

