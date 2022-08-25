© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Miller family sells portion of Utah Jazz ownership

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published August 25, 2022 at 8:40 AM MDT
maxresdefault.jpg
KSL News

The Miller family will be selling their portion of its ownership of the Utah Jazz according to a recent statement made by the family on Wednesday.

News of the sale was announced after the Smith Entertainment Group revealed that Arctos Sports Partners purchased a minority share of the Jazz several days ago. Reportedly, Arctos Sports Partners is planning on bringing a third major league sports team to Utah alongside the Jazz and Real Salt Lake but there is no additional information on that plan as of now.

Despite their decision to sell a portion of their ownership, the Miller family affirmed that they will remain committed to the advancement of sports and entertainment throughout the state of Utah. They also say that they have treasured their stewardship of the franchise and all of its strong supporters.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Millers have agreed to sell their portion of the Jazz to Smith for $1.6 billion-plus

Tags

Utah News UPRUtah JazzGail Miller
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content