Utah News

Lifetime of experience: County assessor of 46 years soon to retire

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published August 29, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
Eli Lucero
The Herald Journal
Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell will be retiring in September.

On January 2, 1976, current Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell started her career in the county government. Having worked in the municipality for 46 years, she will retire on September 6.

Her engagement in the peoples’ business in the years between has given her a unique perspective on Cache County and Utah tax code.

“I’ve been here a long time, never ever thinking that I would be here my whole life,” Howell said as she recalled her first year working in the county. “The county had just purchased the big mainframe computer, our first computer system in the county.”

While Howell had no intentions of working for the county for over four decades when she secured her first bureaucratic job in personal property just months after her high school graduation, her original plan to be a stay-at-home mom was altered due to financial necessity. Still, she considered “mom” to be her most important job.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Utah News UPRCache Countyretirement
