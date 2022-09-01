Parents urged by FBI to download app designed to find missing children

Parents are being urged by the F.B.I to download the Child I.D. app, an app designed to help find missing children.

Child I.D. allows parents to upload photos of their children along with information such as height, weight, hair color, and other defining features. If the child were to ever go missing, the parent could easily forward the information and the photo to the proper authorities through the app.

David Crawford, assistant special agent in charge of the F.B.I.’s Salt Lake City office, says that the app is only a tool for parents to store their child’s information so they’re prepared. If anything were to ever happen to somebody’s child, the information would be readily available at their fingertips.

Once the parents decide to send the information to authorities, it will only be available to the proper authorities according to Crawford.