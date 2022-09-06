22-year-old hiker falls 30 feet to his death in Neffs Canyon

A hiker fell 30 feet to his death while hiking in a Salt Lake area canyon on Monday morning.

The victim’s name has not been released but it’s known that he was 22 years old and was hiking with a friend in Neffs Canyon when he fell to his death. Unified Police say that they received the call at around 11 a.m. and that a search-and-rescue team was sent out alongside a medical helicopter.

The man was pronounced dead after suffering serious head injuries. The death occurred in the same weekend as another hiker who died from a fall in American Fork Canyon.

Despite the fall appearing to be accidental, UPD has launched an investigation regarding the event.