USU graduate, undergraduate employees and students march for wage increases

A group of Utah State University students marched on campus in protest of low student employee wages last week, the first in what organizers hope will be an ongoing, concentrated movement advocating for higher pay.

The collection of a little over 20 graduate and undergraduate students gathered outside Old Main on Thursday before briefly marching in silence across the Quad. After the “march for higher wages on campus,” as protest organizer Cole Lancaster put it, the group then yelled “into the void” as an expression of frustration.

The protest, echoing many similar protests at universities across the country, was focused on a perceived gap between the compensation provided to student employees at USU and the required cost of living in Logan.

Megan Wilson, founder of the Aggie Student Labor Union, said ZipRecruiter estimates the median hourly wage in Logan at $16. This is above the $14.88 per hour livable wage listed by the MIT Living Wage Calculator for Logan — a benchmark Wilson said is not met by many student salaries.

Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

