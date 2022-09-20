Westminster College to graduate into full-on university in Fall 2023

Beginning Fall 2023, Westminster College will graduate to a full-on university known as ‘Westminster University.’

Founded in 1875 as the Salt Lake Collegiate Institute, Westminster is a private liberal arts school that has operated as a college since its conception.

Bestcolleges.com says that the major difference between a college and a university is based on degrees and programs that are offered with colleges having smaller campuses and student populations. Universities tend to offer both undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Currently, Westminster has over 50 undergraduate programs and 11 areas of graduate studies. The school also offers two doctoral degrees, but officials say they will offer more doctoral programs at a later date.

Dr. Bethami A. Dobkin, president of Westminster, says that becoming a university honors the college’s past and showcases their strengths and trajectory as a small institution.