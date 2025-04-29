© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'White Light' with Jack Lohmann on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:46 PM MDT
The cover of "White Light: The Elemental Role of Phosphorus - in Our Cells, in Our Food, and in Our World" by Jack Lohmann
Penguin Random House

“There would be no life without constant death.” That’s the opening line from Jack Lohmann’s new book, "White Light: The Elemental Role of Phosphorus—In Our Cells, in Our Food, and in Our World." Phosphorus is the rarest of the six elements biology needs for life to occur and is one of the main ingredients found in fertilizer.

"White Light" is a reflection on the cyclical nature of life, what happens when we break that cycle, and how to repair it — told through the fate of phosphorus: in our bedrock, in our fertilizers, in our food, and in our cells. In the book, Jack Lohmann travels to the phosphate mines of England, Florida, Morocco, and Nauru to uncover the scientific, geopolitical, cultural and health consequences of the past 150 years of strip-mining phosphorus.

Jack Lohmann is a writer from Richmond, Virginia. "White Light" is his first book. He lives in the Western Isles of Scotland.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
