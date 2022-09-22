Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors

Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

According to police, Muliaga had a verbal argument with three minors before he fired several rounds from a handgun. He also allegedly punched two of the minors, and one ran away before police arrived.