Employees at Ogden movie theater go on strike due to safety and security conditions

Roughly a dozen employees at Ogden’s Brewvies Cinema Pub have gone on strike due to unsafe working conditions.

The sign “Now Playing: Employees on strike due to unsafe work conditions” was posted on the theater’s marquee early Sunday morning after a recent break-in raised safety and security concerns at the business.

Ogden police say that the break-in happened at the theater around 4:30 a.m. on Friday where the front door glass was smashed and several items were taken. Items stolen included an undetermined amount of money inside cash drawers. As of now, the incident is still under investigation and police have not identified a suspect.

Cameron Smith, who has worked at Brewvies for the past five months, says that nobody was willing to work in that type of environment and everybody was willing to stand together about the concerns. Niki Anderson, another Brewvies employee, says that the camera system works, but it doesn’t make her and other co-workers feel safe.

Other safety concerns were brought up during the strike including photos of a grill inside the business with tape over it saying “Danger.” It’s reported that Brewvies has received four citations back in June, with three of them being labeled “serious” in a document issued by Utah Occupational Safety and Health.

Employees are hoping that all these different incidents lead to the business making changes moving forward.