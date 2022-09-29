© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

UTA plans to scale back service on bus routes this winter

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published September 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM MDT
Due to a shortage of bus drivers, Utah Transit Authority (UTA) is cutting down on services this winter, including routes that serve ski resorts.

Beginning Dec. 11, UTA will scale back or suspend service on 20 bus routes. These changes will take place in Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties. The cuts will not affect any other UTA services such as TRAX or Frontrunner.

UTA is short 85 bus drivers from roughly 1200 budgeted positions and is putting in efforts to fill these vacancies. The agency hopes that this will not become a long-term issue.

