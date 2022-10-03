Utah’s Iranian community gather to demonstrate women’s rights

In support of women’s rights across the world, Utah’s Iranian community took part in a march following protests against the Iranian government in Iran.

Outside the Salt Lake City Hall Sunday afternoon, the Iranian American Society of Utah put on an event where dozens of attendees gathered, listened to speakers, and marched to show support of Mahsa Amini and the longing for women’s rights in Iran.

Over two weeks ago, Mahsa Amini was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly, later dying while in Iranian police custody. Protestors at the Salt Lake City Hall spoke out about the way women are treated with some describing that a woman walk out of their homes not knowing if they’re going to get shot just based on what they wear.

Tannaz Hoffman, a member of the Iranian American Society of Utah, was also arrested by morality police officers after visiting Iran several years ago when she was a high schooler. Hoffman was allegedly reported because she was wearing white clothing and it was “attracting attention.”

Hoffman describes the experience as traumatic, saying that she was lucky that her mom came and rescued her. Unfortunately, not all women get that opportunity to be saved.

Attendees of the event and protestors alike all hope that by increasing global awareness, outrage can ignite change in the way women are treated in Iran and to an extent, the world.