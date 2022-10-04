Twenty possible Utah state flags on display in three parts of the state

Utah is voting on a new state flag. State Representative of District 16, Steve Handy, is spearheading the effort. He said he became passionate about the need for a more modern flag when two young Utahns interested in vexillology, the study of flags, approached him.

“And they said, you know what, we represent a young generation, and Utah is a young state— the median age in our state is about 29 — we don't relate to the flag. And we think that our generation does not relate to it either. It's the state seal that has just been put on a flag, and they said we think we can have a better flag,” Handy said.

Rep. Handy said he started talking to others Utahns about the current flag and realized the sentiment was shared by many. Four years ago he wrote a bill to start a State Flag Task Force, to determine if indeed Utahns wanted a new flag. He says he received a significant pushback, but with the help of Senator Dan McKay, a bill to establish a task force was passed in 2021.

“There was a survey done. It wasn't unanimous that people want a new state flag, certainly, but there were lots of indications that we ought to take a look at it,” Handy said.

The decision was made by the task force to design a new state flag with help from the public. From 6000 design entries, twenty were chosen to be voted on by any Utahn online at flag.utah.gov.

“They'll be taken through a tutorial, they'll be able to see the 20 finalists, and they'll be able to weigh in and rate each one. And, it's pretty darn fun," Handy said.

Utahns can vote on flag designs until October 3rd. From the top three designs chosen by the public, one will be selected by the state legislature, likely in 2023. Handy says the current Utah Flag will still be used as the Governor’s ceremonial flag.