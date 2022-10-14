New report shows Utah students recovering academically from the COVID-19 pandemic

According to a new statewide report, Utah students are finally recovering academically from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statewide assessments were initially suspended in 2020 in response to the pandemic, but education leaders were later able to conduct proper testing in 2021 to release these new numbers.

Since the pandemic, Utah schools have been working to try and catch students up academically to make up for what was lost in 2020 and it seems like students are finally caught up to where they should be.

Darin Nielsen, assistant superintendent for the Utah State Board of Education, says that following the pandemic, the Utah state legislature and the U.S. Department of Education federal government provided additional funding that helped address some of the needs of students. Nielsen says that the funds were even able to address student needs down to the individual level.

Parents are being recommended by the board of education to get involved with their students, their academic goals in school, and help contribute towards their overall success moving out of the pandemic.