Online breach of LDS church used to access church member and employee data

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released information Thursday morning on an electronic breach that occurred in March.

The breach was used to obtain the personal data of some church members, employees and contractors.

Law enforcement individuals suspect the attack was state-sponsored, and believe the risk to individuals is low.

According to a release from the church, the breach did not include banking or donation history, and there is no indication that any personal data has been misused or published.

The church is notifying those who were affected by email.

The data breach occurred on March 23 but federal investigators asked the church not to release information about the breach while the investigation was underway.

