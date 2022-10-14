© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

WATCH LIVE: Utah's 2nd District Debate with Rep. Chris Stewart, Cassie Easley and Nick Mitchell

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM MDT

The Utah Debate Commission is hosting a series of debates between candidates for U.S. House and Senate seats. Tonight's debate in the race for Utah's 2nd Congressional District features incumbent Republican Rep. Chris Stewart, Constitution Party nominee Cassie Easley and Democrat Nick Mitchell.

The debate will be moderated by Boyd Matheson of KSL Radio.

You can listen to the debates live on your local UPR station, or here at upr.org. Find previous and upcoming debates here.

