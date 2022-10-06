Upcoming Debates

U.S. House District 1 on October 10th at 6:00 p.m. at Weber State University, moderated by Kerry Bringhurst, Station Manager for Utah Public Radio:

Blake Moore (Republican)

Rick Jones (Democrat)

U.S. House District 4 on October 12th at 6:00 p.m. at the University of Utah, moderated by Lauren Gustus, Executive Editor of the Salt Lake Tribune:

Darlene McDonald (Democrat)

Burgess Owens (Republican)

January Walker (United Utah)

U.S. House District 2 on October 14th at 6:00 p.m. at Southern Utah University, moderated by Boyd Matheson, Opinion Editor of the Deseret News:

Cassie Easley (Constitution)

Nick Mitchell (Democrat)

Chris Stewart (Republican)

U.S. Senate on October 17th at 6:00 p.m. at Utah Valley University, Doug Wright, Former Radio Host at KSL News Radio:

Mike Lee (Republican)

Evan McMullin (Unaffiliated)

Past Debates

U.S. House District 3 on October 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Brigham Young University, moderated by Natalie Gochnour, Director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute: