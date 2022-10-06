Upcoming Debates
Find information about the Utah Debate Commission's upcoming 2022 election debates here.
U.S. House District 1 on October 10th at 6:00 p.m. at Weber State University, moderated by Kerry Bringhurst, Station Manager for Utah Public Radio:
- Blake Moore (Republican)
- Rick Jones (Democrat)
U.S. House District 4 on October 12th at 6:00 p.m. at the University of Utah, moderated by Lauren Gustus, Executive Editor of the Salt Lake Tribune:
- Darlene McDonald (Democrat)
- Burgess Owens (Republican)
- January Walker (United Utah)
U.S. House District 2 on October 14th at 6:00 p.m. at Southern Utah University, moderated by Boyd Matheson, Opinion Editor of the Deseret News:
- Cassie Easley (Constitution)
- Nick Mitchell (Democrat)
- Chris Stewart (Republican)
U.S. Senate on October 17th at 6:00 p.m. at Utah Valley University, Doug Wright, Former Radio Host at KSL News Radio:
- Mike Lee (Republican)
- Evan McMullin (Unaffiliated)
Past Debates
U.S. House District 3 on October 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Brigham Young University, moderated by Natalie Gochnour, Director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute:
- John Curtis (Republican)
- Glenn Wright (Democrat)