Upcoming Debates

Find information about the Utah Debate Commission's upcoming 2022 election debates here.
U.S. House District 1 on October 10th at 6:00 p.m. at Weber State University, moderated by Kerry Bringhurst, Station Manager for Utah Public Radio:

  • Blake Moore (Republican)
  • Rick Jones (Democrat)

U.S. House District 4 on October 12th at 6:00 p.m. at the University of Utah, moderated by Lauren Gustus, Executive Editor of the Salt Lake Tribune:

  • Darlene McDonald (Democrat)
  • Burgess Owens (Republican)
  • January Walker (United Utah)

U.S. House District 2 on October 14th at 6:00 p.m. at Southern Utah University, moderated by Boyd Matheson, Opinion Editor of the Deseret News:

  • Cassie Easley (Constitution)
  • Nick Mitchell (Democrat)
  • Chris Stewart (Republican) 

U.S. Senate on October 17th at 6:00 p.m. at Utah Valley University, Doug Wright, Former Radio Host at KSL News Radio:

  • Mike Lee (Republican)
  • Evan McMullin (Unaffiliated)

Past Debates

U.S. House District 3 on October 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Brigham Young University, moderated by Natalie Gochnour, Director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute:

  • John Curtis (Republican)
  • Glenn Wright (Democrat)