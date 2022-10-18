Temporary willow sculpture ‘A Restless Spell’ removed from USU after four years

Utah State University bid a fond farewell this week to “A Restless Spell” — a temporary sculpture crafted from willows located outside of the Merrill-Cazier Library.

“This week we said goodbye to ‘A Restless Spell,’” read a tweet from USU on Friday . “It was designed to last about two years, before it eroded and fell apart, and we were fortunate to have an extra two years with it.”

USU Spokesperson Emilie Wheeler said the removal process began early Thursday morning. On top of the sculpture’s somewhat minor deterioration over the years, Wheeler said the removal also reflected artist Patrick Dougherty’s intent for the piece.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.