Utah News

Temporary willow sculpture ‘A Restless Spell’ removed from USU after four years

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published October 18, 2022 at 6:29 AM MDT
A man with a ladder standing next to an art sculpture made out of branches
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
In this 2018 file photo, Patrick Dougherty builds a sculpture entitled “A Restless Spell” on USU’s Logan campus. The sculpture removed on Thursday due to deterioration and the artist’s intended lifespan for the piece, officials say.

Utah State University bid a fond farewell this week to “A Restless Spell” — a temporary sculpture crafted from willows located outside of the Merrill-Cazier Library.

“This week we said goodbye to ‘A Restless Spell,’” read a tweet from USU on Friday. “It was designed to last about two years, before it eroded and fell apart, and we were fortunate to have an extra two years with it.”

USU Spokesperson Emilie Wheeler said the removal process began early Thursday morning. On top of the sculpture’s somewhat minor deterioration over the years, Wheeler said the removal also reflected artist Patrick Dougherty’s intent for the piece.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

