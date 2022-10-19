AARP is working on long-term care and utility rates for Utahns over 50

AARP is an organization that works on behalf of those 50 and older doing advocacy, outreach and education.

Danny Harris, the advocacy director for AARP Utah says he’s working hard on a number of issues to support Utahns across the state, especially with midterm elections just around the corner.

“My job as the advocacy director in Utah is to advocate for people who are 50 years old and older and ensure that their voices are heard on issues that matter to them, whether that's at the state legislature, at their local counties and cities, and making sure that their voices are heard in elections," Harris said.

Harris says AARP is working to address a number of issues across the country, including protecting social security benefits, strengthening Medicare, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, helping family caregivers and helping Americans save for retirement.

Specifically in Utah, they are working on improving the long-term care system and keeping utility rates low.

AARP is also focused on removing the state tax on social security, as Utah is one of just a handful of states that taxes social security benefits.

Harris was asked what Utahns can do to help support the actions he is working on. “Well, AARP thinks it's critically important that everybody get involved in their communities," he said. "And right now is the perfect time to do that with elections coming up.”

To support these initiatives, Harris says it’s important that citizens are ready to vote in this year’s election.

“Yeah, we would just encourage everyone as they get ready to vote in this upcoming election, just to remember that the deadline for registration is October 28," Harris said. "So keep an eye out for a ballot and in your mail.”