Sen. Gene Davis removed from committees after sexual harassment investigation

Utah State Sen. Gene Davis has been removed from his committee assignments after an independent investigation found his conduct with a female intern likely violated Senate policies.

The intern posted the initial allegations on Instagram, prompting Senate President J. Stuart Adams to hire two attorneys to investigate.

Senator Davis had been serving on the Executive Appropriations Committee and the Legislative Management Committee. After losing a primary election in District 13, he will not return as an elected official during the 2023 legislative session.

