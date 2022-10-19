© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Sen. Gene Davis removed from committees after sexual harassment investigation

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published October 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM MDT
Senator Davis has served in the Utah Legislature for more than 34 years.

Utah State Sen. Gene Davis has been removed from his committee assignments after an independent investigation found his conduct with a female intern likely violated Senate policies.

The intern posted the initial allegations on Instagram, prompting Senate President J. Stuart Adams to hire two attorneys to investigate.

Senator Davis had been serving on the Executive Appropriations Committee and the Legislative Management Committee. After losing a primary election in District 13, he will not return as an elected official during the 2023 legislative session.

