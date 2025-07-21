© 2025 Utah Public Radio
UDOT is closing Logan Canyon two nights for major road repairs

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper
Published July 21, 2025 at 3:39 PM MDT
A rocky cliff on a mountain with green trees and brush above and below the cliffside.
Levi Sim
/
Utah State University

Logan Canyon’s roadway is due for upgrades, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

That’s why the canyon will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. During the closure, crews will dig trenches to install new drainage culverts and will also replace rumble strips, damaged signage, and guardrails along a six-mile section of road from Beaver Creek Resort to milepost 492.

“It will make the road smoother and extend the life of the road,” UDOT spokesperson Mitch Shaw said. “The upgraded safety features like the new guardrail and rumble strips will make the road safer for people traveling through the canyon.”

Shaw said State Route 39 is the best detour, but it’s quite the deviation. The best advice he offers drivers who need to pass through Logan Canyon is to do so before 10 p.m. Emergency crews will be permitted through the workzone.

“The good thing is that, relative to other times of day,” he said, “we do see very little traffic through the canyon overnight.”

The closure comes as UDOT is also working on the Logan Canyon Fiber project, which involves installing fiber-optic cables throughout the canyon to bring faster and more reliable internet to the area.

Shaw said the project, slated for completion by fall 2026, will strengthen communication capabilities and improve support for emergency services.
Clarissa Casper
Clarissa Casper is UPR/ The Salt Lake Tribune's Northern Utah Reporter who recently graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Print Journalism and minors in Environmental Studies and English.
