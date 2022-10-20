At local haunted hollow, family friendly frights fund charitable causes

Every October for the past seven years, Jackie and Kim Hirschi of Preston, Idaho, stage their annual spook alley “Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow.” All money collected for entrance fees and food purchases goes to charity.

This year they are supporting an individual very close to their heart: 18-month-old granddaughter Grace Foote. Grace’s brain stem does not allow her autonomic nervous system to work correctly, resulting in halted breathing when she sleeps. In adults this is called apnea; In children and infants, it is far worse.

Grace has had surgery and will likely face further surgeries. Though little is known about what lies ahead for Grace, what is known is the ever-mounting hospital bills for the family. While continuing their previous efforts to create backpacks of necessities for homeless people, the Hirschis are dedicating this year’s event to Grace.

