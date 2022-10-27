National Geographic lists Utah as one of the most 'breathtaking’ places to visit in 2023

According to a new article released by National Geographic, Utah has been named as one of the 25 most ‘breathtaking’ places to visit in 2023.

National Geographic describes the 25 locations as “under the radar, ahead of the curve, and ready for you to start exploring.” The list of destinations were created by the magazine publisher’s global editors who ranked each location among five different categories: nature, culture, community, family, and adventure.

Utah is one of the only five locations in the United States to make the list with the magazine encouraging its readers to “get your adrenaline rush in less visited areas of the popular adventure state.” Several of the state’s national parks helped cement Utah’s spot on the list but other lesser-known locations helped it make the cut. Some of those lesser-known locations include the bike path at the Provo River gorge and the new observation tower at the Tracy Aviary’s Jordan River Nature Center

The other four U.S. locations to make the list were Milwaukee, Big Bend National Park, Charleston, and San Francisco.