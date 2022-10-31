‘Teal Pumpkin Project’ offering candy alternatives to kids with food allergies this Halloween

Kids with food allergies can now enjoy trick-or-treating safely thanks to the “Teal Pumpkin Project.”

Founded by Shelley Grassette and created by Food Allergy and Research, known as ‘FARE,’ the Teal Pumpkin Project is aimed at making trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children who have food allergies.

According to FARE, one in 13 U.S. children live with food allergies.

Grassette’s son, a five-year-old who can’t eat wheat or eggs among other things, is unable to eat most candy like gummy bears or even basic chocolate bars. Through his allergies, it’s difficult for him to trick-or-treat normally like most other children, so Grassette founded the project to change that.

Families wanting to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project simply have to put a teal pumpkin on their doorstep as a signifier that they have candy alternatives.

However, candy isn’t the only thing that can be handed out on Halloween. Lindsay Holland for example, has handed out glow-in-the-dark bouncy balls in recent years and is planning on giving out vampire teeth, squishy toys, and rings.

Grassette herself plans on giving out fruit snacks and allergy-friendly cookies from her Ogden home this Halloween, which she says are both “Top 8 Allergy” friendly foods.