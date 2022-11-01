© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Brian Head Resort to open this weekend after early snowfall

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published November 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM MDT
In an announcement made Friday, Brian Head Resort revealed that it will be opening its lifts this weekend, the earliest opening in the resort’s history.

Following the recent early winter storm that dumped over 17 inches of snow and with more snow expected soon, the resort made the decision to open two weekends ahead of its regular schedule. Brian Head Resort will be just one of the five resorts to open as early as this Friday across the United States.

Marilyn Butler, general manager for Brian Head Resort, says that all officials are excited to welcome the winter season and guests to the resort.

When the resort opens, however, early season conditions will still exist and so all skiers are being asked to be cautious until winter comes in full swing.

