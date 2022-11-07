Several cows hit and killed in multi-vehicle accident near Tremonton
On Saturday morning, multiple cows along a northern Utah highway were left injured, some even killed, following a multi-vehicle accident.
The accident occurred near Tremonton, with officials from the Tremonton Fire Department saying that several cows were hit by at least three vehicles after wandering onto State Route 13.
Photos taken of the accident showed that at least seven cows were killed in the accident with multiple others being injured.
In a Facebook post made by the Tremonton Fire Department, Rescue 31, Ambulance 31, and Garland Fire officials responded to the incident. Fortunately, nobody in any of the vehicles were injured.