Winning ticket finally sold for $2 billion Powerball jackpot

After the $1.9 billion Powerball lottery increased to $2.04 billion early Tuesday, the winning ticket has finally been sold to one lucky winner.

After the lottery couldn’t hold its Monday evening drawing on time, the announcement was delayed and the numbers were released the next day. The numbers for the lottery were revealed to be 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, with a Powerball of 10 and according to the California Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena in the Los Angeles area.

It has been three months since the Powerball last produced a winner and with this ticket now being sold, Tuesday’s drawing ended a streak of over 40 unclaimed drawings.

With the total earnings of the Powerball lottery increasing to $2.04 billion after a long streak of unclaimed tickets, Tuesday’s lottery officially broke the record for the largest Powerball in U.S. history. The previous largest lottery jackpot in the United States was a Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016, with its total earnings being $1.586 billion. Not only that, but Tuesday’s jackpot is the fifth time in this country’s history where a multi-state lottery had earnings over $1 billion.

Fortunately, for ticket buyers who didn’t win the jackpot, 11,206,806 other tickets offered smaller prizes ranging from $4 all the way to $2 million. Officials say that the odds of winning those smaller prizes are about 1 in 25, way higher than the 1 in 292 million odds of winning the jackpot.