Some Utah residents still question the decision of a redesign for state flag

It’s highly likely that the final proposed design for Utah’s new state flag will be revealed this week, but a good chunk of state residents are still questioning whether the flag needed a redesign.

According to Utah Sen. Dan McCay, the reveal for the winning flag design could be revealed as soon as this coming Thursday. McCay is part of the task force in charge of overseeing the development process of Utah getting its new flag and after a lengthy public input process, the final decision is imminent.

McCay says that the amount of input that has been made towards the new flag shows that not just a few people are interested in it, but that there are a good chunk of Utahns interested in change. However, he admits that not everybody is on board with the idea of a flag redesign.

McCay went on to say that by looking at the polling data, public opinion on the flag is split into “a third, a third, and a third” meaning that a third of Utah residents want to replace the flag, another third like the flag we have now, and the final third are indifferent to a redesign.

Many Utah residents question the need for a flag redesign with several questioning why the decision to change it was even a thought in the first place. Other residents believe that it’s a “dumb” idea to change something that has been part of Utah’s history for such a long period of time, but others believe that a new design can be a unifying symbol.