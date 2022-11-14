Big Cottonwood Canyon sees heavy traffic during opening weekend for skiing

With winter coming early this year, traffic in Big Cottonwood Canyon was highly crowded this past opening weekend with skiers and snowboarders eagerly waiting for their chance to hit the slopes.

Skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts such as Max Ionov say that traffic was so dense in the canyon that cars and lifts were moving like inchworms. Regardless, most people in the crowd say that the long wait to get into the resort is worth it, even with the immense crowds.

To combat the high traffic, skiers and snowboarders have been carpooling to reduce the amount of cars on the road. Even then, the amount of cars is still staggeringly high as the Utah Transit Authority Ski Bus doesn’t begin running until December 11 and even when it does, staffing shortages and hiring challenges are forcing the organization to remove several bus stops.

Some skiers and snowboarders have been monitoring resort cameras to figure out what time is the best time to visit the resort so that fewer people arrive at the slopes at the same time.