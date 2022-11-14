© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Big Cottonwood Canyon sees heavy traffic during opening weekend for skiing

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published November 14, 2022 at 8:03 AM MST
People holding ski blades while walking up a snowy hill
Alain Wong
/
Unsplash

With winter coming early this year, traffic in Big Cottonwood Canyon was highly crowded this past opening weekend with skiers and snowboarders eagerly waiting for their chance to hit the slopes.

Skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts such as Max Ionov say that traffic was so dense in the canyon that cars and lifts were moving like inchworms. Regardless, most people in the crowd say that the long wait to get into the resort is worth it, even with the immense crowds.

To combat the high traffic, skiers and snowboarders have been carpooling to reduce the amount of cars on the road. Even then, the amount of cars is still staggeringly high as the Utah Transit Authority Ski Bus doesn’t begin running until December 11 and even when it does, staffing shortages and hiring challenges are forcing the organization to remove several bus stops.

Some skiers and snowboarders have been monitoring resort cameras to figure out what time is the best time to visit the resort so that fewer people arrive at the slopes at the same time.

Tags
Utah News UPRTrafficSki Resort
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content