Natural gas line ruptures outside of Utah State University campus

A natural gas line ruptured outside of Utah State University late Monday evening.

Following the rupture in the area of 1400 N. 800 E. in Logan, Utah State University Public Safety officials set out a notification throughout Cache Valley informing residents about the incident.

Officials are telling residents to avoid the area at all costs and are recommending people to stay updated with local media sources so they can be updated on traffic access restrictions. First responders and utility crews quickly closed off traffic access following the gas line rupture and ensured that everybody remained safe during the process.