© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Natural gas line ruptures outside of Utah State University campus

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published November 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
A white wall, brown door, and a window. The words "Utah State University Public Safety" are plastered on the wall.
Utah State University

A natural gas line ruptured outside of Utah State University late Monday evening.

Following the rupture in the area of 1400 N. 800 E. in Logan, Utah State University Public Safety officials set out a notification throughout Cache Valley informing residents about the incident.

Officials are telling residents to avoid the area at all costs and are recommending people to stay updated with local media sources so they can be updated on traffic access restrictions. First responders and utility crews quickly closed off traffic access following the gas line rupture and ensured that everybody remained safe during the process.

As officials work on restoring the rupture, USU will provide any new updates if needed. More information can be found here.

Tags
Utah News UPRUtah State UniversityTrafficNatural gas
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content