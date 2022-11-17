Lagoon to increase ticket prices for 2023 season

Lagoon Amusement Park has made the decision to increase ticket prices for the 2023 season.

The decision to increase prices stems from rising operational costs needed to maintain the park and keep it functioning. Officials say that it’s “incredibly expensive” to operate the park and adjusted ticket prices are necessary in ensuring that it can stay open.

Single-day tickets will increase by 15% and will now cost $97.95. Last season’s single-day ticket was $84.95. Season passports have also increased in price, jumping to $207.95 compared to 2022’s price of $180.95. Lagoon plans on holding a Black Friday sale for tickets from November 16 to November 30, offering season passports for a price of $160.95.

Reportedly, Lagoon isn’t the only amusement park that has raised admission prices as California’s Disneyland also decided to raise its prices by offering an additional tier in their tier ticketing system.

However, to make up for increased ticket prices, Lagoon also revealed that a new roller coaster is scheduled to open in 2023 and is being marketed as a “one-of-a-kind experience.”