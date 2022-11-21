© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Starbucks employees strike on one of the busiest days of the year

Utah Public Radio | By Clayre Scott
Published November 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST
Starbucks Workers United members hope to win over customers who might not be thrilled with the strike by offering an even more exclusive commemorative item: A union-designed red cup with the Starbucks Workers United logo on the front.
Starbucks Workers United
Starbucks workers at over 100 locations across the nation went on strike on Thursday. Red Cup Day, the annual event where Starbucks gives away a free reusable cup with every holiday drink order, is often one of the busiest days of the year.

Workers, including those located in Cottonwood Heights and the Salt Lake location on 400 South, walked out in the company's largest campaign since last year. Union organizers demanded better pay, more consistent schedules, and higher staffing levels in busy stores.

Utah News UPRutah newsStarbucksWalkoutsLabor
Clayre Scott
See stories by Clayre Scott
