Starbucks employees strike on one of the busiest days of the year

Starbucks workers at over 100 locations across the nation went on strike on Thursday. Red Cup Day, the annual event where Starbucks gives away a free reusable cup with every holiday drink order, is often one of the busiest days of the year.

Workers, including those located in Cottonwood Heights and the Salt Lake location on 400 South, walked out in the company's largest campaign since last year. Union organizers demanded better pay, more consistent schedules, and higher staffing levels in busy stores.

