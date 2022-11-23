Swig soda to be brought to several Megaplex movie theaters in 2023

In an announcement made Tuesday, the Larry H. Miller Company revealed that they purchased a majority stake in Swig, a Utah-based soda shop that was founded in 2010 in St. George.

With this purchase, the popular soft drinks will soon be available in several Larry H. Miller movie theaters in 2023. The announcement was also shared in an Instagram post made by Swig, saying that the company is excited to have the Swig brand in movie theaters moving forward.

Four years ago, the LHM Company initially invested in Swig and since then, leaders with the company have said that Swig has become an “undisputed leader” in the category of customized beverages.

LHM Company’s majority stake was acquired from private equity firm Savory Fund. The LHM Company reported that Swig Founder Nicole Tanner, Savory Fund, and partners Dylan Roeder and Chase Wardrop will each retain significant minority stakes.

Both Swig and the LHM Company say that they have much planned for the brand moving into 2023, including a “Swig experience” with some LHM Megaplex Theatres moving forward. For a limited time, the two companies will provide customers with refills in Swig tumblers and Megaplex Theatres mugs.