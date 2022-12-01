Utah's population growth rate is higher than it's been in 16 years

Utah’s population grew by a little more than 61,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022. This is the state’s biggest spike in growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.

Demographers at the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute say the state’s population has now surpassed 3.4 million people. This population increase means that more people moved to the state or were born than moved out or died in that span of time.

The Wasatch Front is where the state’s population is growing the most. Utah County topped all 29 counties in growth adding 23,980, which is double any other county in the state.

According to the report, all of Utah’s counties grew over the past year except for Daggett County, which declined by six people.

It was counties outside the main population core that topped the state in percentage growth, Iron County leading with a 4.3% growth.

