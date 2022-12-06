© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Cache County Clerk/Auditor to go part-time

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published December 6, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
A man crossing his arms next to a computer monitor
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield watches as a voting audit is conducted on Nov. 21, 2022 in Logan.

Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield has decided to make his elected position a part-time role in the county government.

He will be working second, full-time job in human resources for “a local company that is on the national scale.”

He did not share the name of the company.

Bradfield deemed this decision to be best for his constituents, career and family, as he has built an office staff he believes will function well without a full-time clerk/auditor.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

